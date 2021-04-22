Former U.P. priest pleas guilty in abuse case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 75-year-old former priest Gary Jacobs plead guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County, announced the Michigan Attorney General’s office in a press release.

Jacobs plead guilty on three counts of Criminal Secual Conduct in the 1st degree, and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd degree.

Jacobs’ plea agreement includes (per the press release):

Jacobs will serve between 8 and 15 years on each count, which will run concurrently;

Lifetime sex offender registration on the 3 counts of CSC 1st degree;

Tier II registration on the CSC 2nd degree charge;

All victims – those involved in the charged cases and those who came forward since – can speak at sentencing if they wish;

Sex offender counseling; and

Lifetime electronic monitoring when released.

“This plea agreement and subsequent prison time is the culmination of resolute work by our clergy abuse investigation team, but that work would not be possible without the courageous victims who came forward,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“This sentence will not erase the pain Mr. Jacobs inflicted on those who trusted him, but I hope our pursuit of justice can offer some sense of relief as their vulnerability led to this accountability.”

His sentencing date is set for May 25 at 10 a.m.

Jacobs also faces charges in Dickinson County, where the same plea agreement is planned.

Jacobs’ agreement will result in the harshest prison sentence thus far in the AG’s clergy abuse investigation.