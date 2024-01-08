LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former union lobbyist has been sentenced to 90 days in Kalamazoo County Jail and 12 months’ probation. This comes after he pled guilty to Aggravated Assault in December.

Jonathan Byrd, 40, of Battle Creek, was sentenced Monday by Judge Paul J. Bridenstine in the Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release.

His guilty plea included a sentencing agreement. The agreement also includes mandatory alcohol testing, sex offender counseling and no contact with the victim.

The State of Michigan in June had charged Byrd with one count of 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. According to the AG, Byrd had “forcibly moved a female victim’s hand onto his penis at a social gathering in Kalamazoo County in April of 2022.”

Furthermore, Byrd held so much influence with his position in state politics that there was a significant power imbalance between Byrd and the victim, the AG said.

Byrd has since then resigned as director of external affairs for the Michigan Laborers’ District Council of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), and as president of the South-Central Michigan Area Labor Council of the Michigan AFL-CIO.

According to Nessel, the final 50 days of Byrd’s sentence of incarceration were ordered as suspended on the conditions that Byrd successfully completes sex offender counselling during the first 40 days of his jail time, as well as passing drug and alcohol assessments, paying all associated court costs and fees and not committing any further crimes.

“Today’s sentence is due to the bravery of the victim, who spoke out against an influential figure, and whose courage hopefully put an end to one man’s predation of young women in politics,” said Nessel.