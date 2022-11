CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to Michigan.

Pence visited Charlotte on Friday to campaign for State Senator Tom Barrett.

Barrett is running for Congress. He’s trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Michigan’s new seventh district has become one of most expensive races in the country. The GOP considers it one of the most important races in the midterms if they want to take a majority in the House.