WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County prosecutors have charged the former deputy clerk and treasurer of Webberville charged with embezzlement.

Jaymee Hord, 52, of Owosso, faces a felony count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000.

County officials say irregularities were first discovered in March during a routine financial audit.

Webberville officials then notified the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which began a criminal investigation that was completed earlier this month.

The charge comes after a seven-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which included a forensic audit by an outside firm.

She was arraigned Friday in the 55th District Court and given a personal recognizance bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.