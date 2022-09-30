FORT MYERS, Fla. (WLNS) – It’s been two days since hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.

The category four hurricane left more than two million people without power, including a former WLNS reporterwho now works at a tv station there.

“I finally left work after several days. Everything just looked like it was like, ground zero,” said former WLNS reporter Asha Patel.

People in southwest Florida woke up Thursday morning to find complete devastation.

Millions of people are without power or access to clean water. Some are even trapped in their flooding home.

Or in this case, their flooding workplace. Patel works at WINK, the CBS station in Fort Myers.

“In minutes, everything was flooded. I remember walking through the newsroom where my desk is and it is just water, water… everywhere,” she said.

Asha has lived in Florida for almost a year.

Growing up in Michigan, she says she’s never experienced a storm this powerful.

“There are so many people that will not have a home, or will not be able to take a shower, or will not be able to eat, or drink water once supply runs out because the grocery stores are closed,” Patel said.

Boats are left in people’s front yards.

Buildings and homes were washed away.

Asha says the images are hard to believe and hard to forget.

But, this storm has taught her something.

“It just bonds everybody together. That’s one thing, for sure, that this experience has taught me. And I will say, this experience has changed me as a person,” Patel said.