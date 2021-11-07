Formerly incarcerated panelists discuss challenges of life after prison

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For people making their way out of prison back into society it can be tough. An event discussing those challenges and how to overcome them was held at the Broad Museum at Michigan State University.

The panel for this discussion was made up of 3 men, each of them incarcerated for more than 10 years. They say their biggest challenges were housing, security, employment, mental health among other things, and they want to bring awareness to the struggles that they say they weren’t prepared for.

Cozine Welsh served 20 years in prison and when he was released he faced several challenges.

“Just dealing with that sense of feeling so, a person out of time and out of space, that difficulty and kind of working through that to kind of catch up in some way, that’s probably been the hardest pervasive thing that effects everything,” said Welsh, now a community researcher and educator at the University of Michigan.

He says he had support from his family while in prison, which helped when he got out.

“It was fast, it was fearful and I had support, I had a safety net,” he said.

He also faced uncertainty.



“The hardest thing would have been trying to figure out where I fit and how to make use of the skills that I had. Because again being incarcerated unless you’re fortunate enough to go through some specific skills training you are spending time trying to figure out what am I worth now, what do I come home and what am I able to do,” said Welsh.

Today Welsh, Martin Vargas, and Josh Hoe say they thankfully had a successful transition into society but it’s not like that for everyone.



“For so many people when you first come home you don’t feel like if you walk into an apartment complex and ask for a place to live and have a nice chance. When you walk in for a job, you don’t feel like you can walk into a job interview and feel like you have an honest chance regardless of what your background is or qualified for the job or anything,” said Hoe, now a policy analyst at Safe and Just Michigan.



They say they want to let people know there are people out there who have been in their shoes.



“Just going out and talking to people and sharing experiences is the only sure way to make an immediate impact. You can’t expect to make real change without having that change happen in the community and you have to speak to people to make that happen,” said Welsh.

Earlier this year Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Clean Slate law, which expunges certain crimes in an effort to help people get housing, jobs, and what they need without their records hindering them.