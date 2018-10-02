FORUM: Meet the candidates running for MSU Board of Trustees

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Campaign websites

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Associated Students of Michigan State University is hosting a forum tonight featuring candidates running for the MSU Board of Trustees.

The candidates include Kelly Tebay, David Butch, Brianna Scott, and Mike Miller.

Students and community members who attend will get the chance to ask questions as well as listen to the conversation facilitated by ASMSU.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. at Wells Hall on MSU’s campus. It’s located at 619 Red Cedar Rd., East Lansing.

For more information about each candidate, click on the links below.

