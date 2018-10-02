FORUM: Meet the candidates running for MSU Board of Trustees
EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Associated Students of Michigan State University is hosting a forum tonight featuring candidates running for the MSU Board of Trustees.
The candidates include Kelly Tebay, David Butch, Brianna Scott, and Mike Miller.
Students and community members who attend will get the chance to ask questions as well as listen to the conversation facilitated by ASMSU.
The forum starts at 7 p.m. at Wells Hall on MSU’s campus. It’s located at 619 Red Cedar Rd., East Lansing.
For more information about each candidate, click on the links below.
https://www.kellytebayformsu.com/
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Approximately 100 Bird scooters impounded for being illegally parked on Michigan State's campus
Approximately 100 Bird scooters have been impounded by the Michigan State University Police...Read More »
-
Group representing 15K doctors opposes recreational marijuana
The debate over recreational marijuana rages on, and now, a group representing thousands of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused beer
Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize...Read More »