Forum to discuss COVID-19 relief impact

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Institute for Public Policy and Social Research in East Lansing is holding a public policy forum.

The purpose of it is to review the impact the federal pandemic stimulus relief could have on local government.

It’s been a month since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, and it granted the state of Michigan $4.4 billion.

The President of Citizens Research Council of Michigan, the Director of the MSU Extension Center for Local Government, and the Mayor of Pontiac are some of the people expected to be at this forum.

Today’s discussion is set to start at noon.