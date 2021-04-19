Foster Loyer enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 29: Foster Loyer #3 of the Michigan State Spartans handles the ball while defended by B. Artis White #3 of the Western Michigan Broncos in the first half at Breslin Center on December 29, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Make it four. That’s the number of Michigan State basketball players who have put their name in the NCAA transfer portal since MSU’s overtime loss to UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

On Monday night point guard Foster Loyer became the latest member from the 2020-21 team to enter the portal joining Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier.

The Clarkston native and former Mr. Basketball in the state of Michigan has been searching to find ‘his role’ on the Spartans’ team over the last three seasons and since he’s graduating this semester he is entering the portal as a grad transfer.

Loyer averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists in the 2020-21 season and was also named one of the Spartans’ three captains. He scored a career-high 20 points in MSU’s season-opening win against Eastern Michigan on November 25, 2020 but struggled to find consistency in his shooting the rest of the year. He shot 32.7% from 3-point range after making 45% as a sophomore.