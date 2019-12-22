Four attempted break-ins at Mason gun shop, suspects now in custody

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– ‘Not Just Guns’ in Mason has been boosting security after four attempted break-ins since September.

The break-ins were reported in September 3rd, October 3rd, November 5th and November 20th.

“It’s a real uneasy feeling, to try and lay there in bed at night, knowing that somebody really wants to get into your store, that bad to get things that obviously could cause harm,” said store owner of ‘Not Just Guns’ in Mason, Mike Green.

Just two days before the final attempted break-in, Green says he was sure he recognized the suspects shopping in his store.

Just two nights later is when the final attempted break-in happened.

“Walked to the front, loaded the shot gun, fired,” said Green.

He says the attempts got more violent as time went on.

“From smashing glass, trying to kick in doors, all the way to last attempt to when they actually fired shots into the store,” said Green.

On the night of November 20th, the suspects fired a shotgun at the front of the store, blasting through the glass, and hitting a steel door in the back of the store.

“It’s just not natural to see a gunshot go off at your glass, and hit a door… I don’t know, it was disturbing to be a great way to put it.” said Green.

Daniel Rae, 19 and Brandon McClure, 18 are being charged with stealing/taking away firearms from a federal firearms licensee and conspiracy to commit violations of Title 18 of U.S. Code 922(u).

The suspects have also hit multiple other shops across the state and have stolen a total of 56 guns from other shops.

“I hope there is no plea bargains down, I hope there’s no deals made, I hope that these guys are prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Green.

According to court documents, one firearm was stolen from ‘Not Just Guns’ but according to Green, they only took old parts of a gun that don’t even work.