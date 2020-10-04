Four emergency orders issued to keep COVID-19 precautions in place in Ingham County

Lansing, Mich – With uncertainty around Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders follow the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on emergency powers Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail has proactively issued countywide emergency orders to keep several COVID-19 protections in place.



The new emergency orders are: Ingham2020-21, Ingham2020-22, Ingham2020-23 and Ingham2020-24.



Which includes, wearing a face-covering while in any indoor public space and outdoors when you are unable to social distance.



Limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings sizes and daily health screenings for all essential workers.



The order does not create new restrictions or requirements but removes uncertainty around the continuation of precautionary measures for Ingham County residents and businesses.



Ingham County is at a level E, or the highest level of risk for COVID-19 according to the MI Safe Start Map.



“Health and science experts agree that facial coverings, social distancing, and health screenings are critical to controlling the virus,” said Vail. “We have made too much progress to regress. We are working hard to get our young people back to school, keep our businesses and government open, and make progress in our economic recovery.”

