LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued four recalls for products available in Michigan. Here’s what you need to know:

Cantaloupe Recall

Eagle Produce, LLC of Scottsdale, AZ has issued a voluntary recall for 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupes over potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause significant illness, including death, in the young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems. For healthy people, the bacteria may cause fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Here are the items being recalled:

Brand Item Description UPC number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797901 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797900 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 804918

Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle

Penzeys Spices of Wauwatosa, WI has voluntarily recalled 2.2 ounce jars of Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle. The recall is because the product may contain undeclared sesame seeds. Some people may have sesame allergies which could be life threatening.

The product was available beginning on July 5, 2023, through the Penzeys Retail Stores, the Internet or phone order.

Batch/Lot # 37652-1 or 37652-2

“BEST BY JUL 2024”

Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor

Orgain LLC of Irvine, CA has issued a voluntary recall for Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor. The recall is because the product may include undeclared sesame allergens. People with allergies to sesame could experience life-threatening reactions from consuming the product.

. Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb. is an item exclusively sold at Costco. Four lots of products are impacted by the recall.

Lot No. Exp. Date 3212 EL 14 7/31/2025 3213 EL 14 8/1/2025 3214 EL 14 8/2/2025 3228 EL 14 8/16/2025

“Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate” batch 23194

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate of Eureka, CA, has issued a recall for “Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate” batch 23194. The product inside is actually Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars, thus containing undeclared peanuts. Individuals with peanut allergies could have life-threatening allergic reactions to these items.

The product was sold in retail locations in Humboldt County, CA. as well as online and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 2-ounce wrapped chocolate bar marked with lot number 23194 on the back with an expiration date of 13/JAN/2025 stamped on the back. UPC 858788004495