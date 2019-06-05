Four Lansing students help decorate the Office of Michigan Attorney General

Four students from Lansing Public schools will have artwork decorating the Office of Michigan Attorney General.

Greyson Fulghum, a kindergartner from Gier Park Elementary, is the youngest artist decorating the AG office.

Three students from Wexford Montessori are on display, Penelope Thompson-Linton and Ra’Naiya Woodward are both in third grade while Noah Nelson is in sixth grade.

Additionally, fifth grader Neveah Reed is representing Sheridan Road Elementary.

“This is the people’s law firm and what better way to dress it up than with the artwork of Michigan students,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am so incredibly amazed by the skill of these talented young students – their work is well beyond their years and it’s an honor to showcase it here in our office.”