Four suspects in custody after Eaton County home invasion

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four people after responding to an armed home invasion today.

Deputies arrived at the 9000 Block of Nixon Rd south of Mt. Hope Hwy in Delta Township around 1:47 p.m.

The caller advised one of the suspects had pointed a gun at a victim prior to fleeing in a vehicle.

Michigan State Police Troopers were in the area and located the suspect vehicle.

A vehicle pursuit ensued by MSP where eventually the suspects were arrested in the area of Willow and MLK in Lansing. Four suspects are now in custody.

Eaton County Detectives are currently investigating further. The detectives will release more information at a later date.