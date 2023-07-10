HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say on July 9, four teenagers were injured in a car crash in Hartland Township after their vehicle collided with a tree.

According to police, at around 3:20 a.m. on July 9, four teens in a Chevy Impala were driving fast going south on Bullard Road. The car veered off the road and hit a tree head-on.

After hitting the tree, police say the car rebounded from the impact and then overturned back onto the road.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old male from Howell, was seat belted and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old Fenton male, was unrestrained and sustained life-threatening injuries. He had to be extricated from the car by firefighters.

The two rear passengers, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old both from Howell, were also unrestrained but received non-life-threatening injuries.

All who were in the vehicle were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS.

Law enforcement says speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol does not. The crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau.