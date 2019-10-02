Fourth death from EEE in Battle Creek

Battle Creek, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), the rare mosquito-transmitted virus.

Stan Zalner, 79, died Wednesday morning Oct 2 in the hospital while still in a coma. He had been in a weeks-long coma since he was infected with the virus at the beginning of September, according to CBS affiliate WWMT.

His daughter, Ronna Bagent said her family let Zalner pass Wednesday due to the brain damage he had incurred.

Bagent is urging people to say yes to the bug spraying as treatment continues in the Southwest Michigan areas that are at high risk for EEE.

A press release posted to Michigan.gov Wednesday is alerting people of counties and areas that will be sprayed for EEE:

Zalner’s death is the fourth confirmed fatality resulting from EEE in the state of Michigan.