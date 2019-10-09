Fourth graders from Holly Academy protest Governor’s cuts to charter school funding

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Students from Holly Academy made their way to downtown Lansing this afternoon with handmade signs, protesting cuts to charter school funding.

Last week, the Governor vetoed the legislature’s budget proposal to increase per-pupil funding to charter schools. The proposal included funding to both charter and traditional public schools, but Whitmer only vetoed the $35 million funding increase for charter schools.

“We don’t have the ability to have millages or extra funding and we run on bare bones. We do a lot with a little money. We’re one of the top-performing schools in Michigan and we frankly won’t be able to survive if we don’t get additional funding,” Holly Academy Fourth Grade Teacher Becky Maly said.

Maly added that she thinks there are a lot of misconceptions about charter schools and that’s a big part of the reason why their funding gets cut over public schools.

There are 300 charter schools in Michigan that serve over 150,000 students.

According to MI Charters, students that attend charter schools receive 20 percent less funding per pupil compared to students in traditional public schools.

Maly said the 240 dollar per-pupil increase that the Governor vetoed, adds up to around 150,000 dollars in loss for Holly Academy.

“We really want the governor to reconsider the line-item veto that she did,” Maly said, adding that it isn’t fair for the Governor to only cut funding from charter schools and not public.