Celebrate Independence Day in a with two firework displays going off simultaneously. Fireworks start at dusk – about 10:00 pm.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Still haven’t settled on your Fourth of July plans? You might want to consider trekking to Mackinac Island, which is hosting a smorgasbord of Independence Day celebrations.

“The island’s timeless charm and historic sites really set the stage for an authentic and patriotic holiday experience unlike any other,” said Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

This year’s festivities on Mackinac Island include:

A Star-Spangled Fourth of July: Fort Mackinac is hosting a day-long event beginning at 9:30 a.m. featuring 1880s-inspired activities such as sack racing, vintage baseball and cannon salutes.

W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition: Starting at 10 a.m., professional stone skippers give it their all to take home a much-coveted trophy. Children of all ages are welcome to participate.

Dazzling Firework Displays: Two firework shows will kick off simultaneously at 10 p.m. One will take place in front of Marquette Park, while the other will be in front of Mackinac Island School.

Other events going down on the island include an old-fashioned Fourth of July party at the Grand Hotel, kid’s classes at Watercolor Café, a cruise presented by Sip n’ Sail Cruises and live music at the Pink Pony, Ice House BBQ, Horn’s Gaslight Bar and Bistro on the Greens.

Learn more about Fourth July activities on Mackinac Island by visiting www.mackinacisland.org