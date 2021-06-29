Fourth of July: How to avoid fines while celebrating

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Those looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, can officially start launching bright colors into the sky as of 11 A.M Tuesday, through 11:45 PM on July 4, according to Michigan.Gov.



While many areas do have local ordinances, the state does have some dates blocked off for firework use outside of that timeframe. Those who violate those laws could be fined up to $1,000.

Firework shops in the Mid-Michigan area excited for the full return of the holiday from the pandemic, and say they have been preparing for months, as there is a shortage of fireworks worldwide due to COVID-19.

“It’s not a production problem, it’s a shipping problem, but we did order early and we are ready for full sales this year and hope everyone can enjoy the holiday,” said James Stajos, Owner of Pro-Fireworks.

While everyone should enjoy the holiday and celebrate with family, they should also keep these rules and laws from Michigan.Gov in mind.

ALWAYS:

Follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.

Keep people and pets out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and highly flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.

NEVER: