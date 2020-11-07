Fowler Eagles flew down the field on Holton, advancing to the District Final

FOWLER, Mich (WLNS) – The Fowler Eagles hoped to continue their recent success in the Division 8 playoffs after beating Fulton 19-0 in the first round by welcoming Holton to town on Friday night for the District Semifinal matchup.

The Eagles ironically went to the ground game for most of the matchup. In the third quarter, Fowler handed it off to Damien Miller and he did the rest rushing for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Eagles the 40-6 lead.

Later in the second half, a handoff to Peyton Follick would also result in a touchdown as the Eagles would continue to dominate leading to a 54-6 victory over Holton.

Junior quarterback Chase Pung had 11 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles will take on Carson-City Crystal in the District Championship round. The game is set to be played at Fulton’s Spicer Field.