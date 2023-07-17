FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — A proposed policy in Fowlerville Community Schools will only allow some flags, like that of the United States and the state of Michigan, to be displayed on district properties.

The details of the policy has brought concern from some teachers, parents and students, while others support the change.

The proposed policy is again in front of Fowlerville’s Board of Education after it was introduced earlier this month.

While the policy says it’s “content neutral,” students and parents who spoke to 6 News say there has to be more to it than that.

“I’m picturing another freshman me. If I’d hadn’t had the support, I don’t know how I would turn out,” Gavin Tschirret said.

Tschirret recently graduated from Fowlerville Community Schools. As a gay person, they say the proposed policy seems like a wall built to keep out representation for students that identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

The proposed policy on flags and displays says only the state and American flag can be displayed on district properties. The policy also allows displays that are part of the approved curriculum, sports-related displays, athletic related material, and those representing colleges, universities and the military.

It comes as other districts revisit their own similar policies. Hartland Consolidated Schools looked at barring any signs or posters showing any social or political causes unless it’s part of a lesson.

Saginaw Public Schools viewed a near similar policy last year with fewer restrictions.

Some parents agree with Tschirret that there’s an underlying reason for the proposal.

“It seemed to us that they were specifically targeting pride flags and anything rainbow,” said Meg Koenemann, a Fowlerville parent.

There’s also concerns about how it’s written and what it means for student clubs.

“Like my daughter for example in the high school, her art club would not be able to post where their meetings are because it’s not a checked box. Student orgs are not a checked box,” said Koenemann.

But several other parents aren’t seeing it that way.

Some who spoke to 6 News off camera say they support the idea of just displaying the United States and state flag, calling it a return to basics and keeping politics outside of the classroom.

“We should have the American flag in our schools and that is it. A pledge of allegiance of morning. No more flags, no more politics for our young children,” said Kelsey, a parent of an elementary student who did not give her last name.

“It’s plan and simple. It’s not up to the teacher. If they want to fly a pride flag at home for their children, that’s their own decision. But unfortunately, they come to a school where they are a teacher to a lot of other parents’ children. That’s not OK,” Kelsey continued.

6 News reached out to the school board to learn more about the origin of this policy but has not yet heard back.

The Fowlerville Board of Education is expected to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Fowlerville High School.