Fowlerville crash leaves 1 in critical condition

Livingston County, Mich. — (WLNS)

One person is in critical condition following a crash in Livingston County Wednesday morning.

Livingston County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched at approximately 6:33 a.m. to W. Grand River Avenue near N. Gregory Rd. in Handy Township.

The investigation found that a 29-year-old Fowlerville resident was walking westbound on W. Grand River Avenue when the pedestrian walked out into the oncomign traffic.

The car, a 2015 Ford F-150 hit the pedestrian. The driver is a 50-year-old Williamston resident. The pedestrian was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. The pedestrian is in critical conditiona nd the driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured.

Deputies determined speed and alcohol “did not appear” to be factors in the crash, according to a press release.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.