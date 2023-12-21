LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Fowlerville Police Department took part in “a gripping vehicle pursuit,” on Tuesday evening, following a retail fraud incident at Howell’s Tanger Outlet Mall.

Police say an officer saw a red Nissan Ultima “racing through the village at astonishing speeds” at around 5:35 p.m. and initiated pursuit, while the red Nissan continued racing through the village of Fowlerville and left a series of car crashes in its wake, Fowlerville Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.

The car eventually came to a stop in front of the Sunoco gas station on South Grand Avenue in Fowlerville, officials said.

Officer Edmonds of Fowlerville police apprehended two suspects in the car. Another suspect escaped briefly, but officials tracked them down in a Wendy’s restaurant on South Grand Avenue.

Officials said no civilian injuries have been reported in connection with the car crashes.