Fowlerville Schools to end quarantining for asymptomatic students

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Fowlerville Community Schools will end quarantines for healthy and asymptomatic students, reports 6 News media partner WHMI.

A week ago, Livingston County School Superintendents proposed a program that was approved by the local health department that would end the quarantine requirement for students in 7-12th grade that were in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The district also ended the requirement for students in grades K-6, but did so without approval from the local health department.

“I support the decision of the Board of Education. I was part of the group that strongly supported not quarantining healthy kids in grades 7-12. I understand the rationale and reasoning behind our decision to make it K-6 and I support that,” said Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel.

Students in grades K-6 who are quarantining will be able to return to school on Wednesday, Roedel said.

