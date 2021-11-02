Fowlerville Schools to end quarantining for asymptomatic students

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Fowlerville Community Schools will end quarantines for healthy and asymptomatic students, reports 6 News media partner WHMI.

A week ago, Livingston County School Superintendents proposed a program that was approved by the local health department that would end the quarantine requirement for students in 7-12th grade that were in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The district also ended the requirement for students in grades K-6, but did so without approval from the local health department.

“I support the decision of the Board of Education. I was part of the group that strongly supported not quarantining healthy kids in grades 7-12. I understand the rationale and reasoning behind our decision to make it K-6 and I support that,” said Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel.

Students in grades K-6 who are quarantining will be able to return to school on Wednesday, Roedel said.