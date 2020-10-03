Fowlerville’s Muck hits huge kick to beat Holt

The Fowlerville Gladiators hosted the Holt Rams on Friday night in a game that came down to the final seconds of the matchup. It was a defensive battle for most of the night but the Gladiators were able to tie up the game 14-14 after quarterback Adam Simon scored a rushing touchdown.

The Gladiators’ defense made a huge play when Jack Lampman snagged an interception in Holt territory that would set up the play of the game.

Fowlerville decided to go to their kicker, Morgyn Muck, for a 45-yard field goal try. Muck stood back and focused on the holder’s hands, leaned back as he swung his right leg through the football and sent it through the uprights to make it a 17-14 game with only a few seconds left on the clock.

The Holt offense tried to respond but was unsuccessful as the Gladiators would go on to win this game 17-14.

Fowlerville will be on the road to face the undefeated Mason Bulldogs next Friday night. Holt will host the undefeated East Lansing Trojans this upcoming week.