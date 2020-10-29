France goes back into lockdown as COVID cases climb

COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and not just here in the United States. In fact, a wave of new coronavirus infections is forcing France to go back into lockdown.

Starting on Friday, October 30, 2020, bars, restaurants, and non-essential businesses in France will close until December. Schools and factories will stay open.

Most hospitals are so full that planes have been taking severely ill patients to different hospitals in other parts of the country that will take them. More than half of all of the intensive care beds are already full.

In Germany, officials there are implementing a one-month partial lockdown. Right now, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters are preparing to close. That partial lockdown will begin on November 2, 2020.