MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Frank Sinatra! He is a handsome 7-year-old marmalade kitty. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Frank came to the shelter with a large group of cats when their elderly owner could no longer care for them.

Frank had an injury that required the surgical removal of his eye. He is healing nicely, but he will need to wear his cone for a couple more days. He can’t wait for it to be off!

To inquire about Frank, visit ac.ingham.org or call 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.