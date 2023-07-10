FRANENMUTH, Mich. (WLNS) — Dorothy Zehnder, co-founder of Frankenmuth’s famous Bavarian Inn, has died at age 101.

Zehnder was celebrated by her community for her family’s longstanding operation of the Bavarian Inn, as well as several other businesses using the same branding.

She was born in 1921 in Reese, Michigan, about 10 miles north of Frankenmuth.

Zehnder and her husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder, founded the businesses where she ended up working for 85 years, making her a mid-Michigan icon.

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee released a statement Monday calling Zehnder a “legend” and an “amazing woman.”

“Dorothy passionately cared about her community. Through her work, she helped to put Frankenmuth on the map. And through her philanthropy, Dorothy helped many Frankenmuth and mid-Michigan residents,” Kildee’s statement said.

“I am grateful for the many memories of Dorothy welcoming me and my family to the Bavarian Inn. My wife Jennifer and I extend our condolences to the Zehnders during this difficult time.”

Zehnder’s eldest daughter, Judy Zehnder, who was president and owner of the Bavarian Inn, passed away at age 77 in October 2022.