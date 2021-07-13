Payroll fraud sentencing today for Camron Gnass

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Six news is expecting a former Lansing business owner to be sentenced today after pleading guilty for withholding more than $52,000 from employees` paychecks.

Camron Gnass is accused of taking the money from retirement contributions that were never deposited or matched.

He is being criminally charged with one count of larceny and two added counts of larceny by conversion.

The remaining charges were dropped, due in large part to Gnass successfully completing restitution payments in the case.

Gnass, the owner of Traction Advertising Agency here in Lansing, was arraigned back in 2019 after an investigation by the state’s Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit.

The sentencing is set for this afternoon at 3 p.m. in front of Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.