Free airplane rides for kids in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Today in Mason there will be the first of three Young Eagles Aviation Days.

Local pilots will offer kids 8 to 17 years old a free airplane ride.

It’s scheduled for the second Saturday of the month in June, July and August between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

It’ll be at the Mason Jewett Airport just south of Ingham County Fair Grounds.

It is said to be the only program of its kind. The mission is to introduce kids to the world of aviation.

Flights are first come first serve and they are around 20 minutes total. A parent or guardian must be present.