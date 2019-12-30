Free and discounted rides available this New Year’s Eve

The start of a brand-new decade is a reason to celebrate, but Michigan State Police will be making sure you do it safely.

Police will be cracking down on impaired driving this week.

To keep the roads safe several organizations are stepping up and are offering free rides.

AAA is offering free tows home for everyone. The program is intended to be a last resort, but all you need to do is call (855) 286–9246 and a tow truck will come where you are, pick you up, and tow your car home. Tows are free within 10 miles.

For people in the Jackson area. JATA is offering free rides through its dial-a-ride program. The free shuttle will be available from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and they recommend to call 45 minutes in advance

If you’re new to Lyft or Uber you can sign up for their *first rider* promos and save some money on your first couple of rides.

