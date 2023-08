EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moving back in on campus will be just slightly easier this semester, as you likely won’t have to fiddle around with a parking meter.

Metered and pay-by-plate parking on campus will be free from this Saturday, Aug. 19, through next Sunday, Aug. 27, with the exception of patient lots 32, 90 and 119, which will still require codes, MSU Parking Services said in a social media post Friday.

Classes start on Monday, Aug. 28