WILLIAMSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for free holiday activities there is a barn near Williamston that has plenty to offer.

6 News has told you about Cheryl Underwood’s Christmas display before, but this year she has expanded her layout to fill an entire barn.

Free Christmas barn in Williamstown Township is a sight for all ages. (WLNS)

Santa’s coming to town and he’s heading straight to Wamhoff Farms for Cheryl Underwood’s Christmas wonderland.

The barn opened to the public last week and Underwood says she had 1,000 people show up in one night. “We used to do it in my front yard and we weren’t able to do the amount of detail,” Underwood told 6 News. “But now, we can do the lights overhead, we can do Christmas tree ornaments, fuzzy reindeer. it’s a lot more fun in the barn.”

Underwood has many different Christmas themes in the barn from gingerbread to Disney to Whoville to visit the Grinch. Visitors can even relax in a ski gondola. But Underwood said it’s the Christmas village you cannot miss. “This is my masterpiece,” Underwood said. “My work of art that I absolutely take pride and joy in. There’s a lot of contributors who have donated to me their pieces, so that’s kind of cool.”

She said this is a creative outlet for her and she loves bringing the holiday spirit to the community, “I don’t have great Christmas memories as a child. I think that’s part of why I like spreading joy. People come in here and they’re mostly joyous, and if they come in here and they’re sad, they usually leave with a smile on their face.”

Underwood also made a scavenger hunt. “The kids are able to go through the whole barn and locate different things,” Underwood said. And for her, it must be free so everyone can enjoy it. “The fact that we can do this and be able to touch everyone, not just people with an income to be able to afford something. but we can actually touch every single person who deserves Christmas joy, for free.”

The barn is open every night from 5:30 to 9 until Dec. 23rd.