Free COVID-19 testing today at Kroger on West Holmes Road

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In cooperation with the Ingham County Health Department, free COVID-19 testing will be offered in the Kroger parking lot of the store that’s located on West Holmes Rd. today.

Testing will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost expenses for anyone looking to get tested.

Officials only ask that you bring your identification and an insurance card if you have one.

If you want to get tested, no appointments are needed, and both walk-in and drive-up testing are available.