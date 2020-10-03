Free Drive-Thru Flu Shots Available today for East Lansing community

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Fall is here and with it comes flu season. And it’s causing concern for health experts who worry influenza and the pandemic combines may overwhelm hospitals.

Experts say the best thing you can do to stay protected is get a flu shot and today you can get one for free.

Blue cross blue shield, Michigan state university and Alana`s foundation are joining forces to offer a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic for the East Lansing community. The event will take place at the Breslin Center (534 Birch Road) from 10am to 2 pm.

Face masks are required and all attendees must complete an online consent form at https://flu.vna.org with the “Clinic ID: 506” and “Passcode:SUN7TVs.” The event is open to ages 12 months and older. But, children under 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent to participate.