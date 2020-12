LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There will be a free drive-thru mobile food pantry later this morning, and it’s available to all local residents on a first come, first serve basis.

The pantry is supported by a partnership with the plumbers and pipe-fitters Union Local 333.

Mayor Andy Schor is scheduled to be on hand, so he can help with the food distribution.

The drive-thru is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. this morning on Capitol Avenue near City Hall Plaza.