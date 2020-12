Charlotte, Mich (WLNS)-Officials with the Barry-Eaton District health department area offering free flu shots.

The shots are being offered at its charlotte office on Tuesdays from 1:00 to 5:00, and the Hastings office on Wednesdays from 12:00 to 5:00.

The shots are free to people aged 19 and up, but you do need to make an appointment. You’ll find a link under the seen on six section of our website.