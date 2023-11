LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are looking to get test for HIV, here are three free, confidential HIV testing locations and times for Dec. 1, 2023 in observation for World AIDS Day.

Salus Center, 408 S. Washington Sq., Lansing, 48933. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Forest Community Health Center, 2316 S. Cedar St., Lansing. 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 a.m.

Lansing Area AIDS Network, 913 W. Holmes Rd. Suite 115, Lansing. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.