LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and that number grows by nearly 40,000 every year.

The Ingham County Health Department is participating in National HIV Testing Day by hosting a free rapid HIV testing station Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is at the Forest Community Health Center on Cedar Street.

Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, said the only way to determine if you have HIV is by taking a test, because symptoms may take years to develop.

Bagdasarian said regular testing allows you to keep yourself and your sexual partners safe, plus if you do test positive, you have a head start to begin treatment.

Testing at the Ingham County station is free and no insurance or appointment is needed, and those who take the test will receive a Meijer gift card.

You can also find testing sites by using the CDC’s HIV prevention services locator.