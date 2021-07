FILE – In this May 9, 2019, file photo a General Electric washing machine with a label advertising it was made in America is displayed in retail stores in Cranberry Township, Pa. China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a free laundry event in Lansing today to help people who might not have access to washing machines and dryers.

It’s at the All Washed Up Laundromat in Logan Square in South Lansing. It goes from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. While people wait for their laundry, they can get some free clothes available at the parking lot.