Free rabies vaccinations for your dog at the Ingham County Fairgrounds

Ingham County, MICH (WLNS) The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will host a Dog Vaccination & Licensing Clinic, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

Free rabies vaccinations will be given out for dogs only, and will be done drive-thru style. No appointment is necessary, and dog owners can enter through the fairground entrance on Kipp Road.

Masks will be required for those who are participating, and everything will be done from the window of your car. Pet owners who wish to purchase dog licenses can do so today, as it is required by the state law.

Not having a dog license in Ingham County could result in a misdemeanor, and is taken very seriously. According to the shelters official Facebook page, the next event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug 25.