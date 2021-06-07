Free summer concert series at Lake Lansing Park-South

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — Live music is something that is finally coming back, and the Ingham County Parks will be hosting free Friday Night Concerts at the Lake Lansing Community Band Shell concert stage from June to August.

All performances will begin at 7:00 p.m., and onsite parking and vehicle entry is free after 6:00pm.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of concert events:

DateGroupTheme
June 11Avon BombPop/Rock
June 18Smooth Daddy70’s – 80’s
June 25Capital City ChordsmenBarbershop
July 2Meridian Community BandCommunity Band
July 9Life SupportMusical Variety
July 16Glen Erin Bagpipe/CrossbowIrish Music
July 23Sea Cruisers50’s – 60’s
July 30UnlimitedVariety
August 6Global VillageWorld Fusion
August 13Tony Thompson and the InvasionFunk/Rock/Soul
August 20Jeff BaldoriJazzy Mix
August 27ShowdownClassic Rock

For more information, visit the Ingham County Parks Department website, or give them a call at (517) 676-2233.

