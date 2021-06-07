Free summer concert series at Lake Lansing Park-South

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — Live music is something that is finally coming back, and the Ingham County Parks will be hosting free Friday Night Concerts at the Lake Lansing Community Band Shell concert stage from June to August.

All performances will begin at 7:00 p.m., and onsite parking and vehicle entry is free after 6:00pm.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of concert events:

Date Group Theme June 11 Avon Bomb Pop/Rock June 18 Smooth Daddy 70’s – 80’s June 25 Capital City Chordsmen Barbershop July 2 Meridian Community Band Community Band July 9 Life Support Musical Variety July 16 Glen Erin Bagpipe/Crossbow Irish Music July 23 Sea Cruisers 50’s – 60’s July 30 Unlimited Variety August 6 Global Village World Fusion August 13 Tony Thompson and the Invasion Funk/Rock/Soul August 20 Jeff Baldori Jazzy Mix August 27 Showdown Classic Rock

For more information, visit the Ingham County Parks Department website, or give them a call at (517) 676-2233.