Free summer concert series at Lake Lansing Park-South

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — Live music is something that is finally coming back, and the Ingham County Parks will be hosting free Friday Night Concerts at the Lake Lansing Community Band Shell concert stage from June to August.
All performances will begin at 7:00 p.m., and onsite parking and vehicle entry is free after 6:00pm.
Here is the schedule for the remainder of concert events:
|Date
|Group
|Theme
|June 11
|Avon Bomb
|Pop/Rock
|June 18
|Smooth Daddy
|70’s – 80’s
|June 25
|Capital City Chordsmen
|Barbershop
|July 2
|Meridian Community Band
|Community Band
|July 9
|Life Support
|Musical Variety
|July 16
|Glen Erin Bagpipe/Crossbow
|Irish Music
|July 23
|Sea Cruisers
|50’s – 60’s
|July 30
|Unlimited
|Variety
|August 6
|Global Village
|World Fusion
|August 13
|Tony Thompson and the Invasion
|Funk/Rock/Soul
|August 20
|Jeff Baldori
|Jazzy Mix
|August 27
|Showdown
|Classic Rock
For more information, visit the Ingham County Parks Department website, or give them a call at (517) 676-2233.