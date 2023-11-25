LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lots of giving back happened around mid-Michigan Thursday as multiple communities hosted free Thanksgiving meals.

Some of the people who didn’t have a Thanksgiving meal planned Thursday headed to Cristo Rey Community Center, where all were welcome for some free food and company.

The community center opened its doors at noon, and people immediately started heading in. Everyone was in good spirits as they ate their free meal.

Organizers spoke to why it’s important to continue this tradition each year.

“Anybody who needs a hot Thanksgiving meal, we’re standing by, ready to provide exactly that,” said Joe Garcia, CEO of Cristo Rey Community Center.

Turkey…mashed potatoes…green beans…you name it–Cristo Rey had it.

But it’s not just the food that was important–it was also about connecting with others .

“Having a meal like this allows you to sit down and enjoy people’s company. And, you know, there are unfortunately a lot of folks who are alone for Thanksgiving,” Garcia said. “And people do come for that camaraderie, to share the communion of food here.”

Organizers said they expected to feed more than 300 people Thursday.

I spoke with a man facing homelessness, and he said that without this resource available, he wouldn’t have had a Thanksgiving meal to eat.

“If no one had offered it, you would have either had to fend for yourself or not have one at all,” said John Lalley.

You didn’t have to physically be there to get a free meal, either–170 meals went out for delivery Thursday.

Annabella and Penelope Joy have volunteered here for a few years now, and they said they love seeing the happiness people express when they have their meal.

“The atmosphere in here is so sweet. Everybody is so nice, we’re all so helpful to each other and I think that’s so sweet,” said volunteer Annabella Joy. “But another part of it is when you deliver food to the people who we’re making it for, they want to invite you into their home, have a conversation. And I think that’s so special.”

They told 6 News how rewarding it is to be a part of something that gives back to the community.

“It helps keep you grateful in a way, because being able to service other people and then being able to sit down with my family after this and, like, have a big meal,” said Penelope Joy. “Some people don’t get to sit down with their families, but we’re able to help them still have a great day.”