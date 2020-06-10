Free virtual college advising in Ingham and Eaton County this summer

Are you someone who is preparing for college and needs some advice in the planning process?

If so, the Capital Area College Access Network (CapCAN) will be providing Summer College Advising for the whole community this year. CapCAN received a COVID-19 response grant from the Michigan College Access Network https://micollegeaccess.org/news/covid19-grants-awards3 to support free virtual college advising in Ingham and Eaton County throughout the summer.

A trained college adviser will have virtual office hours daily.

Both high school and college students connect with CapCAN through social media or by submitting questions directly to collegequestions@capcan.org. Students will be contacted within 24 hours to either answer their question or set up a virtual one on one meeting with a trained college adviser. Evening hours will be available.

“CapCAN and our community partners are here to serve both high school and college students this summer to help them minimize Summer Melt and maintain their mindset and motivation to follow through on their postsecondary plans,” remarked Michele Strasz, CapCAN executive director.

CapCAN will be offering customized virtual workshops on a wide variety of college-knowledge topics in partnership with the Capital Area District Library summer Facebook Live series. Visit the CADL Facebook page for the schedule. https://www.facebook.com/cadlibrary

CapCAN is expanding its College Couch Corner video series this summer, thanks to a sponsorship from AT&T Michigan. The video series will include a playlist of admissions, educational pathways to careers, and financial aid along with the college knowledge videos now playing on YouTube.