Free virtual summer tennis and leadership program to keep Lansing Youth active during pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of all summer camps and programming, Todd Martin Youth Leadership (TMYL) has created an entirely virtual summer tennis program available to Lansing youth this summer.

The goal is to provide access to physical fitness, promote an active lifestyle, engage youth in meaningful life skills, continue educational growth and create community during this time of isolation.

TMYL has adapted its traditional in-person summer tennis programming to be held virtually this year, ensuring Lansing youth still have the opportunity to strengthen their tennis and leadership skills.

The program will include virtual tennis and leadership programs every day, as well as tutoring, fitness programs and life groups. All programs will run Monday through Friday from June 8 to August 14, entirely online and free of charge.

“While we’re disappointed to not be able to offer our usual summer programming, we wanted to make sure Lansing youth still had the opportunity to learn and grow this summer with us,” said Rebecca Swan Johnson, Executive Director of TMYL. “While of course we’re sad not to be on the courts in-person with young people this summer, this is the next best option to ensure the health and safety of all participants and staff, and we hope local students and parents take advantage of this unique programming.”

Instructors will be utilizing online instruction methods, including Zoom, to ensure that students can continue enhancing their tennis and leadership skills while staying home and staying safe. Video conference calls will be used for hour-long daily tennis lessons and weekly life group meetings.

In addition to making strides on the court, TMYL’s summer tennis programs focus on creating well-rounded participants by offering one on one virtual tutoring opportunities as well as access to online reading and math programs to ensure students experience continual academic growth this summer.



To learn more or register for TMYL’s virtual summer program, visit https://tmyl.org/summer-tennis