Free ways you can better yourself as you social distance

(CNN) – With coronavirus altering most people’s everyday lives, it’s not easy staying focused or motivated from home. And that’s OK.

But if you’ve been craving more productivity during your self-quarantines, here are some ways to better yourself for free while you socially distance.

Finally learn how to cook

Years of watching “Top Chef” may now come in handy, as being stuck at home is the perfect time to master your cooking skills — with some virtual guidance.

Read (almost) anything for free

While libraries may have closed their physical doors due to coronavirus concerns, many of them still offer tons of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers through their websites.

Stream virtual workouts

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, or just someone trying to get some movement in amid quarantine, you can pretty much stream any type of workout online these days.