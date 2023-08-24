JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has reported a freeway in Jackson County is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash.

Eastbound and Westbound I-94, between Parma Rd Exit 130 and M-60 Exit 136, are currently closed.

Police told 6 News that the crash involved one vehicle sideswiping another. One vehicle stopped in the roadway, and a semi-truck hit that vehicle, causing it to roll over.

No major injuries have been reported.

Both lanes of the freeway have been shut down.