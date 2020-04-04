Freighters in Great Lakes take precautions against virus

CHICAGO – Workers on American and foreign freighters are following new protocols and precautionary measures in the Great Lakes region to prevent the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic that has upended life nationwide.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Coast Guard will monitor American and foreign cargo vessels that have recently traveled to an area affected by the new virus outbreak within the last 14 days. Petty Officer Brian McCrum, spokesman for the Coast Guard’s 9th District says ships will be granted entry into the U.S. only if they don’t carry sick crew members.