LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You can now buy retail and “Fretail” inside the Lansing Mall.

The Fretail Store just opened up on Saturday, and it’s already a hit.

“We tried something different. So we wanted to make a retail store, but make it free,” said Michael Karl, president and founder of Cardboard Prophets and Capitol Area Diaper Bank.

Today was the re-opening of the store, and the line was across the mall.

“We have women, men and children’s clothing. We have personal care, an entire grocery store in the back. We also have diapers, and we have underwear and everything you could ever think of a regular store, but everything is, what? What is everything? It’s free, isn’t it? It’s free, yes, everything is free,” said Karl.

Even though everything is free, Mike Karl wants to make sure you get the full shopping experience.

“It’s just like a regular store. You get your items and then you get in line for checkout, you check out. There’s a receipt, a dignity receipt, that says ‘thank you’ and it’s free, and you’re on your way,” said Karl.

Shoppers at the Lansing Mall said that so far, the experience has been enjoyable.

“I think it’s amazing, people helping out,” said Kayla Allen.

And physical items aren’t where they stopped–there is even an area where homeless people can learn of the resources in their area.

“Sometimes individuals will get so upset with agencies that they can’t sit down and talk to them. This gives them a space to rebuild that relationship, reconnect,” said Karl.

All donations come right from the community, and can be taken right to the store.

“It’s been an amazing experience for all of us, being able to come out here and help people. But also, take this old store that wasn’t being used and repurpose it into something that gives love, has new purpose and meaning, and just be amazing and help our community,” said Karl.

The Fretail Store is open weekdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.