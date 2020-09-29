FRIB gets official designation from Department of Energy

Michigan State University hit a new milestone as the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, better known as the FRIB is almost complete.

Today the RIB became a user facility under the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

It’s the latest step for the federally-supported facility.

President Samuel Stanley says once finished the FRIB will produce intense beams of rare isotopes that will pave the way for a variety of medical uses and scientific discovery.

“This is going to be a talent magnet for East Lansing. At the same time fo students who are here already it will give them the opportunity to be involve in a science project that really is at the frontier for work that is going on,” Stanley said.

To make the designation, U.S. Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette traveled all the way to MSU.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle applauded the FRIB for being on time, creating jobs and being a beacon of opportunity.

“It’s not just about the research. It’s about what it does for the whole community, which is jobs. Good jobs for a generation,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Representive John Moolenaar says the FRIB will help students get excited about science.

“One of the great things about this is that you’re going to have the next generation coming up not intimidated by science,” he said. “But welcoming the opportunity to participate in science.”

The FRIB is expected to open its doors in 2022.